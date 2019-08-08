2 minutes | Aug 8th 2019

Trailer: Introducing Bardstown

Once dubbed "The Most Beautiful Small Town in America" and considered the Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky is like a lot of small, tight-knit communities all across America.But just under the surface, there's something darker. Not everyone wants to talk about it. And a lot of people would rather forget. That's because since 2013, Bardstown has also been the site of five unsolved murders. Now, the team behind "Bomber," "True Crime Chronicles," and "88 Days" is digging into these cases to find out what's really happening in Bardstown, and whether these murders could be related. And along the way uncovering a history of violence and fear in this otherwise quintessential southern town. Bardstown launches August 28.